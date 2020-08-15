Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaughan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Locations
-
1
Tulane Women s Services4720 S I 10 Service Rd W Ste 502, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 988-2160
-
2
Healthy Mothers Clinic1415 Tulane Ave Fl 5, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5030
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaughan?
Excellent Doctor. She always eased my concerned and helped me to stay healthy after having multiple Gynecological issue. I’m currently pregnant and very sad I won’t be having Dr. Vaughan delivery my baby because I have moved. I went through multiple doctors before finding her. Very patient, friendly and thoroughly answers questions and talks to you during procedures to help you to understand what’s happening
About Dr. Amy Vaughan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1700068723
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaughan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaughan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaughan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaughan works at
Dr. Vaughan has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaughan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaughan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaughan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaughan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaughan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.