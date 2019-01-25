Dr. Bui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy-Van Bui, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy-Van Bui, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Bui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 542-8004
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
Dr. Bui is a very kind, patient, knowledgable, and attentive doctor. She is extremely intelligent yet approachable and up to date with the latest research in her field. She is excellent at communicating and explaining information so that the patient fully understands and is great at working to solve problems together with the patient. She always has the patient's best interest in mind in her decision making. I would highly recommend Dr. Bui.
About Dr. Amy-Van Bui, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1013027838
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.