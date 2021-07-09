Dr. Amy Valet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Valet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Valet, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Valet, MD is a Dermatologist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Traceside Dermatology and Allergy Plc.4230 Harding Pike Ste 703, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 212-3012Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Amy Valet is a very caring and intelligent doctor. Her office is very clean and neat and her staff are excellent.
About Dr. Amy Valet, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1891999389
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Sch of Med
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of TN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Valet has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Valet on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Valet. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.