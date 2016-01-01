Dr. Amy Turitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Turitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Turitz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 4 Studio Arcade4 Studio Arc, Bronxville, NY 10708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Turitz, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- City University Of New York Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turitz has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Turitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.