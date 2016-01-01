Overview

Dr. Amy Turitz, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from City University Of New York Medical School and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Turitz works at ColumbiaDoctors - 4 Studio Arcade in Bronxville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Intrauterine Growth Restriction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.