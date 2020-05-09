See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kirkland, WA
Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Dr. Amy Tu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Tu works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Women's Health at Evergreen
    12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 899-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 09, 2020
    I’m suffering from Bartholin cyst/abscess for almost 10 years. Dr. Amy Tu operated me and was very nice to me. So happy that I found Her! I will definitely visit in the future. Thank you again and again!
    Lei La — May 09, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Tu, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1942264254
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    • University of San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Tu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tu works at Center For Women's Health at Evergreen in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tu’s profile.

    Dr. Tu has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Tu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

