Dr. Amy Tu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Tu, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Tu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Tu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center For Women's Health at Evergreen12910 Totem Lake Blvd NE Ste 102, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-4455
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tu?
I’m suffering from Bartholin cyst/abscess for almost 10 years. Dr. Amy Tu operated me and was very nice to me. So happy that I found Her! I will definitely visit in the future. Thank you again and again!
About Dr. Amy Tu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1942264254
Education & Certifications
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- University of San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tu works at
Dr. Tu has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Tu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.