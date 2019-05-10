See All Gastroenterologists in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Tsuchida works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Polypectomy, Diarrhea and Food Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.



Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor
    4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 858-5433

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Duodenal Polypectomy
Diarrhea
Food Allergy
Duodenal Polypectomy
Diarrhea
Food Allergy

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)


About Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology

Years of Experience
  • 42 years of experience

Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1821075011
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Walter Reed Medical Center
Residency
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
Internship
  • Tripler Army Medical Center
Medical Education
  • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsuchida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tsuchida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tsuchida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tsuchida works at Pulse Heart Institute Cardiology and Electrophysiology Services in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Tsuchida’s profile.

Dr. Tsuchida has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Diarrhea and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsuchida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuchida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuchida.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsuchida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsuchida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

