Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Gig Harbor4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 858-5433
I had the doctor preform a colonoscopy and endoscopy. She found possible problems and prescribed medications. She has an easy personality.
About Dr. Amy Tsuchida, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821075011
- Walter Reed Medical Center
- Madigan Army Medical Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tsuchida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsuchida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsuchida has seen patients for Duodenal Polypectomy, Diarrhea and Food Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsuchida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsuchida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsuchida.
