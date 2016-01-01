Dr. Amy Traylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Traylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Traylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Traylor, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Traylor works at
Locations
-
1
White Cross Neurology Center9912 MAIN ST, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 278-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Traylor?
About Dr. Amy Traylor, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1356566111
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traylor works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Traylor. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Traylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Traylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.