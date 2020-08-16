See All Pediatricians in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Amy Tran, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Tran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3325 Palo Verde Ave Ste 101, Long Beach, CA 90808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 420-9749

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Dr. Amy Tran has taken care of both of my kids, and we absolutely love her and her office staff. They are sweet, attentive, and thorough. I highly recommend Dr. Tran.
    Ian B. — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. Amy Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790829562
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Tran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

