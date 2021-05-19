Overview

Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Tobin works at Grunberger Diabetes Institute in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.