Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO

Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Endocrinology. They graduated from Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Tobin works at Grunberger Diabetes Institute in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases, Thyroiditis and Hashimoto's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grunberger Diabetes Institute
    43494 Woodward Ave Ste 208, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 335-7740
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (9)
    May 19, 2021
    I had been Dr. Tobin's patient for over a decade. I deal or have dealt with Grave's Disease, hyperthyroidism, and post-ablative hypothyroidism. Dr. Tobin is the best doctor I've ever had. She's practical, no-nonsense, compassionate, thoughtful, thorough, smart, and a joy to talk to. I always felt reassured by her and secure in my treatment. She helped me during some very hard moments in my life, and made sure I was getting the treatment I needed. At one point, I was losing my insurance due to a lay off, and she made sure my health concerns were dealt with in a timely and cost-effective manner. My hyperthyroidism had come out of remission and we got all my tests and radiation treatment taken care of before my insurance coverage ended. She later directed me to a more affordable supplier for my prescription medication. Of all the doctors I've had, I trust and value her care and expertise the most.
    Anne H — May 19, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO
    About Dr. Amy Lum Tobin, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1093743007
    Education & Certifications

    • BiCounty Comm/Henry Ford Hosp
    • Botsford General Hospital, Farmington Hills, Mi
    • Michigan State University, College Of Osteopathic
    • Oakland University, Rochester, Mi
    • Endocrinology
