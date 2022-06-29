Dr. Amy Tils, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tils is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Tils, DMD
Overview
Dr. Amy Tils, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Blue Springs, MO.

Locations
-
1
Office1205 NE CORONADO DR, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Directions (816) 228-4090
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the moment I arrived I was made very confident in Dr Tils. She believes dental work should not come with pain, and she makes sure you are comfortable through the entire visit. I will definitely be a lifelong patient.
About Dr. Amy Tils, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1336763788
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tils has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tils accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tils using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tils has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tils. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tils.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tils, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tils appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.