Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Tiersten, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tiersten works at
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tiersten?
Dr. Tiersten is supportive, positive and listens to questions and provides thorough and clear explanations. Dr. Tiersten is very personable and approachable.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1558362566
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr. Tiersten has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiersten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
