Dr. Amy Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Tan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Chris Demetriou MD PC1205 Franklin Ave Ste 150, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 650-3355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tan put me at ease from the moment I entered the office. She was very kind when listening to my concerns. I had a colonoscopy with her. Again she was very caring. Explained everything. Highly recommend Dr Tan
About Dr. Amy Tan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.
