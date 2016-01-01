See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Amy Tamashiro, MD

Pediatrics
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Amy Tamashiro, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Tamashiro works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Central Medical Clinic
    321 N Kuakini St Ste 201, Honolulu, HI 96817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 523-8611
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Amy Tamashiro, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124005848
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Tamashiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tamashiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tamashiro has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tamashiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tamashiro works at Champaign Dental Group in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Tamashiro’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tamashiro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tamashiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tamashiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tamashiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

