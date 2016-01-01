Overview

Dr. Amy Takacs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Takacs works at Anesthesia Services/Birmingham in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Miscarriages and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.