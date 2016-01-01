Dr. Amy Takacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Takacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Takacs, MD
Dr. Amy Takacs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Simons Jr, Marvin L, MD2010 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 877-1000
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-3880MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 265-7298
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1629035118
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Takacs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takacs accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Takacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Takacs has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Miscarriages and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Takacs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Takacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Takacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.