Dr. Amy Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Strickland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 620 10th St N Ste 3B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 894-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My gastro doctors left Baycare, and I needed to get a colonoscopy. Being that Dr Strickland was the only doctor left in the group it was difficult to get an appointment. She was overwhelmed as was her staff. I had a tough time scheduling an appointment, and was discouraged. When I finally did get to see her and get my colonoscopy done I was glad I waited. Dr Strickland is a great doctor. Very caring, and thorough. Her office could use additional help so someone answers the phone promptly, but that's a problem all over. I highly recommend Dr. Strickland.
About Dr. Amy Strickland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194986281
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strickland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
