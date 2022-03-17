Dr. Stratton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Stratton, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Stratton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeley, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Stratton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Colorado Medical Center1801 16th St, Greeley, CO 80631 Directions (970) 810-4121MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stratton?
In 2021 I had 4 visits to the ER, 3 overnight stays at Renown and over 100 tests. My Primary care doctor said this is either something rare or we are missing something. It was both. The Primary Care doctor ordered one of the definitive tests. However, Dr. Stratton is the only practitioner, I saw, who put it all together and figured out what was wrong.
About Dr. Amy Stratton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1730315433
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stratton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stratton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stratton works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stratton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stratton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stratton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stratton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.