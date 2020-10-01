Dr. Stoddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD
Dr. Amy Stoddard, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
UCLA Department of OB/GYN, Santa Monica Division1245 16th St Ste 202, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 899-7500
University of California Los Angeles757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-9111
Ucla Health Obgyn in Santa Monica2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 380, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 794-7274
Ucla Family Planning Clinic1010 Veteran Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 825-7955
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Awesome, she is very kind, patient, and is taking care of me real good.
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Dr. Stoddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoddard has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoddard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.