General Surgery
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Dr. Amy Stepan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Dr. Stepan works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Excision of Breast Tumor and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Excision of Breast Tumor
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Excision of Breast Tumor
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Wound Repair
Umbilical Hernia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Port Placements or Replacements
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Bone Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gynecologic Cancer
Gynecomastia Repair
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Ventral Hernia

About Dr. Amy Stepan, MD

  General Surgery
  20 years of experience
  English
  Female
  1356485932
Education & Certifications

  University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
  General Surgery
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amy Stepan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Stepan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stepan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Stepan has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Excision of Breast Tumor and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stepan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stepan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stepan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

