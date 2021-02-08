Dr. Amy Sprole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Sprole, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Sprole, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER, Wesley Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center1861 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 600-8091
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Woodlawn Hospital and ER
- Wesley Medical Center
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recently went to see Dr. Sprole for a consultation, after having 7 previous consultations i was feeling hopeless, I couldn't find a cosmetic surgeon that would listen to me and what I wanted. When Dr. Sprole came in and examined me, and asked what I wanted to achieve, she reassured me that what I was wanting was very possible, and explained the procedure to me, and what the recovery would be like. I finally felt heard and hopeful for the first time since i had decided to have cosmetic surgery. I worked hard to drop the weight i had carried for a very long time, yet I still feel less than beautiful. I hope my surgery goes as well as my consult and that Dr. Sprole can and will help me feel beautiful and sexy again. it is all I have dreamed of for the last year.
About Dr. Amy Sprole, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presybterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Cornell University Medical College
- Plastic Surgery
