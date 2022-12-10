Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonnenblick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Sonnenblick works at
Locations
-
1
Waterman Dermatology PA600 S Pine Island Rd Ste 102, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 635-6243
-
2
Amy Sonnenblick MD LLC915 Middle River Dr Ste 305, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 635-6243
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr S takes time for each patient and is very comprehensive and considerate. She really listens to all my concerns and treats the whole patient. I recommend her highly.
About Dr. Amy Sonnenblick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1902987977
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonnenblick has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonnenblick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonnenblick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonnenblick works at
Dr. Sonnenblick has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Ovarian Cysts and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonnenblick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonnenblick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonnenblick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonnenblick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonnenblick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.