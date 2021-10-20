Dr. Amy Smithline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smithline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Smithline, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Smithline, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Smithline works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Hepatology Associates LLC32 Strawberry Hill Ct Ste 41042, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 348-5355
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My first appointment with Dr. Smithline went very well. She took the time with me to go over all my concerns. I left her office feeling very pleased. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family.
About Dr. Amy Smithline, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538234240
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smithline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smithline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smithline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smithline works at
Dr. Smithline has seen patients for Esophagitis, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smithline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Smithline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smithline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smithline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smithline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.