Dr. Amy Slear, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Slear, MD is a Dermatologist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Slear works at
Locations
Belaray Dermatology358 S Oyster Bay Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 822-7546
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I had a growth on my abdomen. I went to Dr. Slear who felt there was nothing to worry about. She took a biopsy and it was negative. I like Dr. Slear positive and friendly attitude. She puts you at ease. I just had my first body scan with her. She made it very comfortable. It took a little less than 15 minutes.
About Dr. Amy Slear, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1356354203
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Yale University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slear has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slear accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slear has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Slear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slear.
