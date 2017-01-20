Overview

Dr. Amy Slear, MD is a Dermatologist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Slear works at Dermatology in Hicksville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.