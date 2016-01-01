Overview

Dr. Amy Skaria, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Skaria works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Lower Manhattan (Pediatrics) in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.