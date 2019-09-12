See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tyler, TX
Dr. Amy Simpson, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (10)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amy Simpson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Simpson works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tyler Internal Medicine Assocs
    1910 Roseland Blvd, Tyler, TX 75701
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health North Campus Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 12, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr. Amy Simpson for about ten years, and while I have not always agreed with her, I have learned that she knows what she is talking about. She has a superb education and is a compassionate and proactive physician. She is kind and patient with me when I am resistant to treatment suggestions, but I usually eventually wind up agreeing with her. I recommend Dr. Simpson to persons who want a good, no-nonsense doctor who really cares about her patients.
    Diann Harris — Sep 12, 2019
    About Dr. Amy Simpson, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346349289
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education

