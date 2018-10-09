See All Rheumatologists in Duncan, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Amy Shultz, MD

Rheumatology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Amy Shultz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Duncan, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Duncan Regional Hospital and Southwestern Medical Center.

Dr. Shultz works at Duncan Rheumatology Center, Duncan, OK in Duncan, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oscar Morales MD PC
    3079 Brookwood Ave, Duncan, OK 73533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 786-4590
  2. 2
    Duncan Rheumatology Center, Duncan, OK
    1312 N Harville Rd, Duncan, OK 73533 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 786-4590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Comanche County Memorial Hospital
  • Duncan Regional Hospital
  • Southwestern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Joint Pain
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 09, 2018
    You've came to right place.
    Carolyn June Cantrell in Duncan, OK — Oct 09, 2018
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Shultz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shultz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shultz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shultz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shultz works at Duncan Rheumatology Center, Duncan, OK in Duncan, OK. View the full address on Dr. Shultz’s profile.

    Dr. Shultz has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Osteopenia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shultz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shultz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shultz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shultz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shultz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.