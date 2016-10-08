Overview

Dr. Amy Shipley, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED|Tulane University School Of Medicine|Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Shipley works at Farrell Pediatrics in Reston, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.