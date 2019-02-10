Dr. Amy Shaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Shaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Shaw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Shaw works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Heritage Medical Associates1622 Westgate Cir Fl 1, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (629) 255-2114
-
2
Endocrinology/Diabetes - Franklin Office1909 Mallory Ln Ste 203, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 503-2940
Hospital Affiliations
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shaw?
I have been a patient of Dr Shaw for many years and she has kept my thyroid healthy with medication. She has been very thorough and kind. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Amy Shaw, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1861404352
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaw works at
Dr. Shaw has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.