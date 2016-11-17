Dr. Amy Schunemeyer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schunemeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Schunemeyer, DPM
Dr. Amy Schunemeyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Feet First398 N Lewis St, New Iberia, LA 70563 Directions (337) 365-4195
Amy B Schunemeyer DPM2308 E Main St Ste F, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 365-4195
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had a joint replacement in big toe in 2005. Surgery done by Dr.Schunemeyer and everything been going great, no more pain in foot. Great doctor would recommend to anyone.
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1285629451
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Dr. Schunemeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schunemeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schunemeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schunemeyer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Care, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schunemeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schunemeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schunemeyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schunemeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schunemeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.