Overview

Dr. Amy Schunemeyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.



Dr. Schunemeyer works at Feet First in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Diabetic Foot Care along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.