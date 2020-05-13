Overview

Dr. Amy Schuerman-Gen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Schuerman-Gen works at California Nephrology Consltnts in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.