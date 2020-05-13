See All Nephrologists in Fresno, CA
Nephrology
24 years of experience
Dr. Amy Schuerman-Gen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Schuerman-Gen works at California Nephrology Consltnts in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    California Nephrology Consultants
    1313 E Herndon Ave Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 320-0701

  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center

Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Proteinuria
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Chronic Kidney Diseases

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    May 13, 2020
    Dr. Amy Schuerman-Gen has been my nephrologist for almost 14 years--7+ years as we waited for a kidney and almost 7 years after the transplant. She was my advocate as we waited for my name to move up the list. She is knowledgeable, creative, caring, compassionate and wise. I would highly recommend Dr. Amy Schuerman-Gen if you are looking for a nephrologist.
    Jeffery Pearson — May 13, 2020
    • Nephrology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043328545
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Dr. Amy Schuerman-Gen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuerman-Gen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schuerman-Gen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schuerman-Gen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schuerman-Gen works at California Nephrology Consltnts in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schuerman-Gen’s profile.

    Dr. Schuerman-Gen has seen patients for Proteinuria, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Chronic Kidney Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schuerman-Gen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuerman-Gen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuerman-Gen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schuerman-Gen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schuerman-Gen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

