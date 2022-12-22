Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Locations
Allergy, asthma, & immunology specialists7100 Camino Real Ste 121, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 361-1515Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr.Schiffman without any hesitation . Very knowledgeable, patient , explain things thoroughly. Michelle is very nice , understandable and has a lot of empathy. This office is a truly dinosaur in today’s rushed and clinic like environment. I was in a hospital with severe hives and swelling, they were able to see me in the same day where all others doctor want me to wait 3 months . Despite of the fact that I was put in between the patients , Dr. Was able to explain everything and spent time with me . She is truly dedicate to her patients . I can say , She Saved my Life !
About Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1972864064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schiffman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.
