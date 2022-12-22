See All Allergists & Immunologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Schiffman works at Allergy, asthma, & immunology specialists in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, asthma, & immunology specialists
    7100 Camino Real Ste 121, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 361-1515
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Sinusitis
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Acute Sinusitis
Patch Testing
Blood Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sulfonamide Allergy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I would recommend Dr.Schiffman without any hesitation . Very knowledgeable, patient , explain things thoroughly. Michelle is very nice , understandable and has a lot of empathy. This office is a truly dinosaur in today’s rushed and clinic like environment. I was in a hospital with severe hives and swelling, they were able to see me in the same day where all others doctor want me to wait 3 months . Despite of the fact that I was put in between the patients , Dr. Was able to explain everything and spent time with me . She is truly dedicate to her patients . I can say , She Saved my Life !
    Izabela Waligora — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972864064
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman works at Allergy, asthma, & immunology specialists in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schiffman’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

