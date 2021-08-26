Overview

Dr. Amy Schell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.



Dr. Schell works at Baptist Health Medical Group Gynecologic Oncology in Lexington, KY with other offices in Frankfort, KY, Richmond, KY and Nicholasville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

