Dr. Amy Schell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amy Schell, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Baptist Health Richmond.
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 1100, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology107 Diagnostic Dr, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology793 Eastern Bypass Medical Park 3 Suite 106, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology610 E Brannon Rd Ste 202, Nicholasville, KY 40356 Directions
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Richmond
Dr. Schell is very nice and really takes her time with you. She explained things very well. I was very pleased with her.
About Dr. Amy Schell, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Schell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schell using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schell has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schell.
