Dr. Amy Schefler, MD
Dr. Amy Schefler, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
1
Retina Consultants of Texas4460 Bissonnet St Ste 200, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (800) 833-5921
2
Retina Consultants of Texas10100 Katy Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (800) 833-5921
3
Retina Consultants of Texas87 Interstate 10 N Ste 103, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (800) 833-5921
4
Retina Consultants of Texas17350 St Lukes Way Ste 120, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (800) 833-5921
5
Retina Consultants of Texas2906 Brentwood Dr Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75901 Directions (800) 833-5921
6
Nanes Office (1960/-I45 Area)17030 Nanes Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 587-1987
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
I get a shot in my left eye every three months. I really like Dr. Schefler and the way she treats me and the ease of getting the shot. I prefer her to any other doctor on the staff
About Dr. Amy Schefler, MD
- Ocular Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- UCLA
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Yale
- Ophthalmology
