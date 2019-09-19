Overview

Dr. Amy Schefler, MD is an Ocular Oncology Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Ocular Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Schefler works at Retina Consultants Of Texas in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Beaumont, TX, The Woodlands, TX and Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Cancer, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.