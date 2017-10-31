Dr. Amy Savagian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savagian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Savagian, MD
Dr. Amy Savagian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA.
Dr. Savagian works at
Lisa P. Uribe M.d. Inc.800 Fairmount Ave Ste 210, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 381-9598
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr Savagian is a wonderful and knowledgeable physician. Her office staff are helpful and kind. Another really great thing about her office is that they are considerate of your time and don't make you wait forever like so many doctors do. I highly recommend Dr Savagian!
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1841543832
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Savagian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savagian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Savagian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Savagian works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Savagian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savagian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savagian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.