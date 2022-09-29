See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bentonville, AR
Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Amy Sarver, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville.

Dr. Sarver works at Women's Health Associates in Bentonville, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Women's Health Associates
    500 Se Plaza Ave, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 876-8111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Female Sexual Function Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia of Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Antenatal Epstein-Barr Virus Infection Chevron Icon
Antepartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Antepartum Fetal Surveillance Chevron Icon
Antepartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breastfeeding Counseling Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Cervix Disorders Chevron Icon
Cesarean Complications Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious During Childbirth Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Breast Milk Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious Mother-to-Fetus Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometrial Hyperplasia Chevron Icon
Endometritis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
False Labor Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Orgasmic Disorder Chevron Icon
Female Sexual Arousal Disorder Chevron Icon
Fitz-Hugh-Curtis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Galactorrhea Chevron Icon
Genital Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Gonococcal Urethritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Imperforate Hymen Chevron Icon
Intrapartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Infections Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Labor Pain Chevron Icon
Large-for-Date Fetus Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lichen Sclerosis Et Atrophicus Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Mittelschmerz Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Normal Labor Chevron Icon
Norplant Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Relaxation Chevron Icon
Perinatal Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyhydramnios Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postpartum Eclampsia Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care, Adolescent Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Birth Chevron Icon
Premature Labor Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Amenorrhea Chevron Icon
Puberty Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Puerperal Disorders Chevron Icon
Puerperal Fever Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stress Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Tennessee
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 29, 2022
    Dr. Sarver is fabulous! I've been a patient for years! She was recommended by other long term patients and they weren't wrong! She is attentive and thorough. I feel well taken care of and heard as a patient. She helped make one of the most important times of my life a wonderful experience.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Amy Sarver, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Sarver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarver works at Women's Health Associates in Bentonville, AR. View the full address on Dr. Sarver’s profile.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

