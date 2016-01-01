Dr. Amy Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Sanders, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group90 Presidential Plz Ste 4064, Syracuse, NY 13202 Directions (315) 464-4243
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1260 Silas Deane Hwy Fl 1, Wethersfield, CT 06109 Directions (860) 545-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amy Sanders, MD
- Neurology
- English, German
- 1710154000
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- St. Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Neurology
