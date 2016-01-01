Overview

Dr. Amy Sanborn, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Byron Center, MI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital and Mercy Health Saint Mary's.



Dr. Sanborn works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Byron Center, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Malaise and Fatigue and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.