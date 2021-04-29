Dr. Rutman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Rutman, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Rutman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 385-3385
-
2
Cedars-sinai Internal Medicine - Tarzana18133 Ventura Blvd Ste 405, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (424) 314-7830
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor ever. She is caring compassionate and curious. She will answer your questions and treat you with dignity and respect. She has been my physician for 30 years and I couldn't imagine being a patient of anyone else.
About Dr. Amy Rutman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rutman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.