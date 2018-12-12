Overview

Dr. Amy Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Roy works at Marshall Health in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.