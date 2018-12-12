Dr. Roy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Roy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Roy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Locations
University Obstetrics & Gynecology1600 Medical Center Dr Ste 4500, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 691-1100
- 2 5170 US Route 60 Ste 3400, Huntington, WV 25705 Directions (304) 691-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cabell Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Roy is a very good doctor. I had post menopausal bleeding for several years and my general practitioner recommended I see Dr Roy. Within 2 weeks she performed a complete hysterectomy and I feel great now. I would definitely recommend her to my friends and family!!
About Dr. Amy Roy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1538504428
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY

