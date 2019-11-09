Overview

Dr. Amy Rouse-Ho, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Valparaiso, IN. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Rouse-Ho works at Artemis For Women in Valparaiso, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.