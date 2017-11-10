Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amy Ross, MD
Overview
Dr. Amy Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
PHDermatology Brandon621 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 657-3330Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Palm Harbor Dermatology4197 Woodlands Pkwy Fl 2, Palm Harbor, FL 34685 Directions (727) 786-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ross explains the procedure so well and has a very friendly and professional manner. We chat and that helps me relax during the procedure.
About Dr. Amy Ross, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1659564193
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Drexel College Of Medicine
- Hahnemann Univ Hosps
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.