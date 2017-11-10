See All Dermatologists in Brandon, FL
Dermatology
19 years of experience
Dr. Amy Ross, MD is a Dermatologist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Ross works at PH Dermatology in Brandon, FL with other offices in Palm Harbor, FL.

Locations

    PHDermatology Brandon
    621 Medical Care Dr, Brandon, FL 33511
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Palm Harbor Dermatology
    4197 Woodlands Pkwy Fl 2, Palm Harbor, FL 34685

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Dermatitis
Acne
Ringworm
Acne
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    AvMed
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Humana
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    MultiPlan
    Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 10, 2017
    Dr. Ross explains the procedure so well and has a very friendly and professional manner. We chat and that helps me relax during the procedure.
    R.M. in Tampa, FL — Nov 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Ross, MD

    Dermatology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1659564193
    Education & Certifications

    Vanderbilt University
    Drexel College Of Medicine
    Hahnemann Univ Hosps
    Drexel University College of Medicine
    University of Florida, Gainesville
    Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

