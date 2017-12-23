See All General Surgeons in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Amy Rivere, MD

Breast Surgical Oncology
4.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amy Rivere, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.

Dr. Rivere works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center
    1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-6406
  2. 2
    Ochsner Clinic New Orleans Dialysis
    1319 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 842-6406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tubular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Lifecare
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Behavioral Health Network
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Blue
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Health Care Alliance Pool
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Louisiana Healthcare Connections
    • Louisiana Workers Compensation
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Peoples Health
    • PPO Plus
    • Prime Health Services
    • Provider Networks of America
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 23, 2017
    Dr Rivere was very thorough when explaining everything that was going on and explaining all of my options. She truly cares about my outcome. Her staff is very friendly and professional
    Bridgette Campbell in LA PLACE — Dec 23, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amy Rivere, MD
    About Dr. Amy Rivere, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801115803
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ochsner Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Louisiana State Univ
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Rivere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rivere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rivere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rivere works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Rivere’s profile.

    Dr. Rivere has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

