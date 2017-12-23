Overview

Dr. Amy Rivere, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.



Dr. Rivere works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.