Overview

Dr. Amy Riedel, MD is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Riedel works at UT Physicians Orthopedic Surgery in Bellaire, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.