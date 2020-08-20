Dr. Amy Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Port Jefferson, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Community Hospital, Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Richter works at
Locations
-
1
Suffolk OB/GYN118 N Country Rd, Port Jefferson, NY 11777 Directions (631) 473-7171Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Wading River Office6144 Route 25A Ste 2, Wading River, NY 11792 Directions (631) 929-3222
-
3
Mid Island Medical PC285 Sills Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-4404
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Community Hospital
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and thorough
About Dr. Amy Richter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255315461
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter works at
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.