Dr. Amy Richardson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Richardson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amy Richardson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Redmond, WA. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland, Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, St. Francis Hospital and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Richardson works at
Locations
-
1
Akr Medical Pllc16701 Cleveland St Ste C, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 882-2488
Hospital Affiliations
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- St. Francis Hospital
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richardson?
Dr. Richardson has gone above and beyond in helping with identifying and caring for an issue I lived with for years. She is trustworthy, thorough, takes the time you need to answer all questions and will provide excellent care. She is an absolutely amazing Dr. Her staff is pretty awesome too! I highly recommend Dr. Richardson.
About Dr. Amy Richardson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1508851544
Education & Certifications
- Legacy Health System
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Washington
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richardson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richardson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richardson works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Richardson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.