Overview

Dr. Amy Richardson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in La Grange, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange.



Dr. Richardson works at Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN in La Grange, KY with other offices in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

