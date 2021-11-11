Overview

Dr. Amy Richards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.



Dr. Richards works at UMC Obstetrics & Gynecology at Medical Office Plaza II in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.