Dr. Amy Rauchway, DO
Dr. Amy Rauchway, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Town & Country1176 TOWN AND COUNTRY COMMONS DR, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 893-1260
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Excellent, very caring, very knowledgeable.
About Dr. Amy Rauchway, DO
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- Utica College Of Syracue University
- Neurology
Dr. Rauchway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rauchway accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rauchway has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rauchway has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rauchway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rauchway. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rauchway.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rauchway, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rauchway appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.