Overview

Dr. Amy Ranger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Ranger works at Northern Vision Eye Care in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.