Dr. Amy Ranger, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Amy Ranger, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center and Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Ranger works at Northern Vision Eye Care in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Vision Eye Care PC
    4033 Eastern Sky Dr, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 932-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
  • Munson Medical Center

Migraine
Blepharitis
Stye
Migraine
Blepharitis
Stye

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medico
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 02, 2021
    Precision at it's finest...op of the line...my work as a photojournalist shooting cinema depends on precision focussing...
    David R Banta — Jun 02, 2021
    About Dr. Amy Ranger, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952463143
    Education & Certifications

    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    • William Beaumont
    • Univ of MI Med Sch
    • University Of Michigan, School Of Engineering
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Ranger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ranger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ranger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ranger works at Northern Vision Eye Care in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ranger’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

