Dr. Amy Ptaszek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amy Ptaszek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2401 Ravine Way, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
Illinois Bone & Joint Institute2350 Ravine Way Ste 600, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 998-5680
Wilmette521 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL 60091 Directions (847) 998-5680
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ptaszek and her team (especially Katy) are the best. She listens, responds, is direct and is helpful. I could not have asked for a better surgeon and a better team (and I broke both leg bones - a serious break). She was upfront, this break will take a year to heal - and after 2 years, you'll feel great. And yet - she worked to help me become more functional faster. I wasn't placed in a hard cast. I was placed into a boot - which helped my function. I was given a nerve block and a local so that I was myself when I came out of surgery. I live alone and it was important to me to be as functional as possible after surgery. Did I mention she listens? I'm super active and am a hiker. I'll be back to my passions sooner rather than later.
About Dr. Amy Ptaszek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ptaszek has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ptaszek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ptaszek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ptaszek has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ptaszek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ptaszek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ptaszek.
