Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.

Dr. Pitzer works at Family Foot & Ankle Physicians in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family Foot & Ankle Physicians
    1432 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 439-1150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vidant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2022
    She is the best. Very caring and compassionate. Listens and explains issues extremely well.
    FJ — Nov 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497927339
    Education & Certifications

    • St John North Shores Hospital
    • Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitzer works at Family Foot & Ankle Physicians in Greenville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pitzer’s profile.

    Dr. Pitzer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

