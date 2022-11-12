Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Locations
Family Foot & Ankle Physicians1432 E Fire Tower Rd, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 439-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best. Very caring and compassionate. Listens and explains issues extremely well.
About Dr. Amy Pitzer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St John North Shores Hospital
- Des Moines University, College Of Osteopathic Medicine And Surgery
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pitzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pitzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pitzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pitzer has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitzer.
